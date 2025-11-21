Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Will miss Friday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Sabres, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Burakovsky was hit hard by Ryan Lindgren in Thursday's game versus the Kraken, and he'll be forced to miss at least one full contest. Landon Slaggert figures to replace Burakovsky in the lineup for Friday. Beyond that, Burakovsky's status has yet to be determined.
