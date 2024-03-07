Athanasiou (groin) was spotted in a red jersey at Thursday practice and has been doing contact drills, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.
Athanasiou has been battling injuries all year, only playing in 11 games thus far. The 29-year-old has recorded just four assists on the year, he will be slotted in the first or second line when he makes his return.
