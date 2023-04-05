Athanasiou supplied two goals in Chicago's 4-3 victory over Calgary on Tuesday.
Athanasiou provided the opening goal early in the first period and found the back of the net again in the third frame to give Chicago a 3-2 edge. He's on a three-game goal-scoring streak with four markers and five points in that span. Athanasiou is up to 18 goals and 33 points in 76 outings in 2022-23.
