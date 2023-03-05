Athanasiou recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.

The helper was Athanasiou's 100th in his career, coming in his 439th game. He set up a Seth Jones tally in the opening minute of the contest. Athanasiou has two goals and a helper over his last four outings, and he's up to 23 points, 119 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 61 appearances this season while playing mainly in a top-six role.