Athanasiou recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Predators.
The helper was Athanasiou's 100th in his career, coming in his 439th game. He set up a Seth Jones tally in the opening minute of the contest. Athanasiou has two goals and a helper over his last four outings, and he's up to 23 points, 119 shots on net and a minus-22 rating through 61 appearances this season while playing mainly in a top-six role.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou: Prevents shutout Tuesday•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou: Nets power-play marker•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou: Plays hero role Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou: Leads offense with three points•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou: Logs helper•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou: Picks up assist•