Athanasiou scored a goal in a 5-2 win against Columbus on Friday.
Athanasiou's marker came at 2:31 of the second period. The goal gave Chicago a 3-0 lead and ultimately proved to be the game-winner. He has seven goals and 10 points in 30 contests this season. The 29-year-old ended his 11-game point drought.
