Athanasiou scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

The 29-year-old center has been limited to 22 games this season due to a groin injury he suffered in November, and it took him until Chicago's 76th contest to finally find the back of the net. Athanasiou has only four points in 11 games since returning to the lineup as he skates on the third line at even strength and sees shifts on the second power-play unit -- roles that keep him away from Connor Bedard, and far from significant fantasy value.