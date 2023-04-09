Athanasiou logged two assists, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Kraken.

Athanasiou has multiple points in three of his last four games as he continues to enjoy top-six minutes. One of his helpers came on the power play Saturday. The 28-year-old forward is up to 18 goals, 17 assists, six power-play points, 158 shots on net and a minus-30 rating through 78 appearances.