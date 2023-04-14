Athanasiou had a goal and two assists in Chicago's 5-4 overtime loss to Philadelphia on Thursday.

It was Athanasiou's second three-point game of the 2022-23 campaign. His marker late in the third period tied the contest at 4-4 and pushed the game into overtime. Chicago's season is now in the books with Athanasiou providing 20 goals and 40 points in 81 outings. It's the first time the 28-year-old has reached the 20-goal or 40-point milestones since 2018-19.