Athanasiou was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Thursday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Athanasiou has a goal in eight appearances with Chicago in 2024-25. He was in the lineup for the Blackhawks' past three games and averaged 10:45 of ice time over that stretch. The 30-year-old has also contributed eight goals and 16 points in 16 outings with Rockford this season.