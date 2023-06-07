Athanasiou signed a two-year, $8.5 million contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, per PuckPedia.

Athanasiou was able to turn his second-best season into a two-year deal after logging 20 goals and 20 helpers in 81 contests in 2022-23. The 28-year-old forward was often playing in a top-six role for Chicago, especially later in the season after trades decimated the forward depth. He's a natural center but may fit better on the wing, and the potential that he could end up playing with Connor Bedard makes Athanasiou slightly more interesting for fantasy managers.