Athanasiou scored a goal on eight shots, dished two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Athanasiou had an excellent game. He scored the tying goal at 2:43 of the second period and set up goals by Colin Blackwell and Caleb Jones after that, with the latter's marker winning the game 3:37 into overtime. Athanasiou hadn't produced a multi-point effort since Nov. 16, but he's been fairly steady for a middle-six forward in a weak offense. He's at 11 goals, eight helpers, 92 shots on net, a minus-14 rating and 32 blocked shots through 49 appearances this season.