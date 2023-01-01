Athanasiou scored his eighth goal of the season in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
He gave Chicago a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, taking advantage of a failed Columbus clearing attempt and ripping the puck past Joonas Korpisalo through a partial screen, but that was all the offense Athanasiou's squad could muster. It's the 28-year-old's second goal in the last four games, but those are his only points in the last 15 as he remains far from the fantasy radar.
