Athanasiou (groin) participated in drills during Tuesday's practice, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Athanasiou's return to the lineup isn't imminent because he hasn't been cleared for contact yet, Still, he appears to be making some progress. Athanasiou, who hasn't played since Nov. 9, has four assists and 20 shots on goal in 11 appearances this season.
