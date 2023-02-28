Athanasiou scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Ducks.

Athanasiou tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, but the Blackhawks' offense ended there. The 28-year-old forward has gotten on the scoresheet in three of 11 games in February, recording three goals and two assists. He's up to 13 tallies, eight helpers, 116 shots on net and a minus-20 rating through 58 contests overall.