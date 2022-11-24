Athanasiou scored a goal on two shots during Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the host Stars.

Athanasiou used his speed to beat Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen to the net and connect on his third goal in four games. The 28-year-old center, who has compiled 111 career goals in 397 games, was brought aboard last offseason to provide an offensive spark. Thus far, his production has been spotty for one of the NHL's swiftest skaters, collecting nine points in 19 appearances. Athanasiou added two blocks in the Blackhawks' fifth straight loss.