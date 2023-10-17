Athanasiou recorded two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Monday's 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Athanasiou helped out on second-period tallies by MacKenzie Entwistle and Tyler Johnson, with the latter's goal coming on the power play. After spending much of last year in a top-six role, Athanasiou has played lower in the lineup to begin 2023-24. He's still managed three assists, 11 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over four contests.