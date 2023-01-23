Athanasiou logged an assist and three hits in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Kings.

Athanasiou helped out on an Ian Mitchell goal in the third period. With Tyler Johnson (ankle) unlikely to travel with the Blackhawks during their three-game swing through western Canada, Athanasiou could soon find himself back in a top-six role. He has three points over his last six games and 15 points with a minus-13 rating through 44 outings overall.