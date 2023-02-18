Athanasiou secured the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Athanasiou's fourth shot was the charm, as he crashed the net and earned his third game-winning goal of the season. Double A can be tough to contain in open space, hence why he's deployed in 3-on-3 situations, but he hasn't been much of a factor on the man advantage over the years. In fact, he's tacked on just four power-play points in the last three seasons between the Kings and Blackhawks, respectively.