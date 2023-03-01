Athanasiou scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Coyotes.
Athanasiou has scored two of the Blackhawks' last three goals. His tally Tuesday spoiled Karel Vejmelka's shutout bid with 1:29 left in the game. Athanasiou is up to 14 tallies, 22 points, 118 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-20 rating through 59 outings this season. With Patrick Kane officially off to the Rangers, Athanasiou could end up in a top-six role if he stays with the Blackhawks for the rest of the season.
