Athanasiou registered two assists, four shots on goal, a plus-3 rating, two blocked shots and two PIM in Monday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Outside of scoring a goal himself, Athanasiou played a large role Monday. The 28-year-old forward has two goals and three helpers over his last five contests, and his status as a veteran forward on a young roster likely means he'll continue seeing top-six minutes. For the year, he's at 14 goals, 11 helpers, 123 shots on net, 37 hits, 36 blocks, 30 PIM and a minus-19 rating through 62 outings.