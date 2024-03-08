Athanasiou (groin) will travel with his teammates to Washington, but he's considered questionable for Saturday's contest against the Capitals, per Scott Powers of The Athletic.
Athanasiou hasn't been in the lineup since Nov. 9. He has four assists in 11 games this season. Athanasiou will likely serve in a middle-six capacity if he does return Saturday.
