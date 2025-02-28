Athanasiou was recalled from AHL Rockford on Friday, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Athanasiou appeared in five games for Chicago earlier this year, and he was held without a point while recording five hits, four blocked shots and a minus-1 rating. He missed time with a wrist injury earlier in the year but has made 16 appearances in the AHL, recording eight goals, eight assists and 18 PIM. The 30-year-old will likely serve in a depth role but could compete for time in the lineup, especially as the trade deadline approaches.