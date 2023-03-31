Athanasiou netted a goal in a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Athanasiou recorded six assists over his previous 14 games, but he wasn't able to find the back of the net during that stretch. The 28-year-old has 15 goals and 29 points in 74 contests this season. That's the most goals Athanasiou has recorded since 2018-19, when he finished with 30 markers.