Athanasiou (groin) will return to the lineup Tuesday when Chicago plays Anaheim at home, per Mark Lazerus of The Athletic.

Athanasiou has played in only 11 games this year, recording four assists and 20 shots on goal. The 29-year-old had 20 goals and 20 assists in 2022-23, when he played 81 games. He will look to break off some of the rust Tuesday in a favorable matchup against the rebuilding Ducks.