Athanasiou tallied a goal in the Blackhawks' 5-2 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Athanasiou has been held off the scoresheet only once over his last seven outings, supplying five goals and nine points in that span. His marker Tuesday came midway through the third period and proved to be the game-winner. Through 80 appearances in 2022-23, Athanasiou has 19 goals and 37 points.