Athanasiou signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Blackhawks on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Athanasiou was limited to just 28 games in 2021-22 due to injury, picking up 11 goals and 17 points over that span. The 27-year-old forward has often been injured over the past three seasons and he'll be playing for a Blackhawks team that will likely have trouble scoring in 2022-23, so he may be a player to avoid during this year's fantasy drafts.