Athanasiou (groin) has yet to resume skating but is expected back on the ice soon, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports Wednesday.

Athanasiou has already been out of action for the club's last 12 contests and looks unlikely to play any time soon. Prior to getting hurt, the 29-year-old forward was still looking for his first goal of the 2023-24 campaign. Given his slump and injury concerns, Athanasiou seems unlikely to reach the 20-goal threshold after hitting that mark last year.