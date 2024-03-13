Athanasiou recorded two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Ducks.

Athanasiou had a hand in goals by Ryan Donato (on the power play and Mackenzie Entwistle. This was Athanasiou's first action in four months -- he missed 53 games with the groin injury. Down the stretch, the 29-year-old should be able to maintain a middle-six role with some power-play time. He has six helpers, 23 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 12 outings this season.