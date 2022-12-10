Athanasiou is unlikely to play Tuesday, due to a family funeral, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Blackhawks are off until Tuesday after losing Friday to the Jets 3-1. He played 16:35 with two shots on net, but did not partake in the line rushes at practice because of the unfortunate news. Athanasiou has six goals and nine points in 26 games this season.