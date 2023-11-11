Athanasiou (undisclosed) won't be in the lineup Sunday versus the Panthers, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Athanasiou will miss at least one contest after getting injured in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning. He has earned four helpers and 20 shots on goal in 11 games this season. With Taylor Hall (lower body) also unavailable, Chicago is projected to have Boris Katchouk and Reese Johnson in the lineup for Sunday's contest.