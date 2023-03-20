Englund (hamstring) could be back in the lineup Thursday against the Capitals, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Englund, who will miss his seventh straight game Monday against Colorado, is expected to join the Blackhawks in Washington. He has picked up six shots on goal, five blocks and 16 hits in five contests with Chicago since being acquired from Colorado.
