Englund (lower body) isn't practicing Tuesday, Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Englund exited Monday's win over Ottawa with a lower-body issue. The 27-year-old defender has collected just three helpers in 41 games split between the Avalanche and the Blackhawks this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his availability.
