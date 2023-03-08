Englund (hamstring) is slated to miss between 1-2 weeks coach Luke Richardson told reporters Wednesday, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Englund was already ruled out for the team's upcoming three-game road trip but this latest timeline would see to extend that potential return date. In five games since being acquired by Chicago at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old defenseman has yet to register a pint but has recorded six shots, 16 hits and five blocks while averaging just 13:53 of ice time.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Suffers pulled hamstring•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Sent to Chicago•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Englund: Earns praise from coach•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Englund: Returns to lineup•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Englund: Garners point in return•