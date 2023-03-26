Englund (hamstring) will suit up Sunday against Vancouver, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Englund will return after missing the last eight games. Prior to the injury, he was on a 20-game pointless drought and has just three in 36 appearances this season.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Could return Thursday•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Will miss Thursday's game•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Expected to miss 1-2 weeks•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Suffers pulled hamstring•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Englund: Dealing with lower-body issue•