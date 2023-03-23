Englund (hamstring) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus Washington, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Despite joining the Blackhawks in D.C., Englund will miss a seventh straight game with his hamstring injury Thursday. The 27-year-old defender has collected just three points through 41 games split between the Avalanche and Chicago this season, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to track his status.
