Chicago acquired Englund from Colorado in exchange for Jack Johnson on Sunday.
Englund has three points while averaging 11:16 of ice time in 36 games this season. He's also racked up 106 hits with 26 PIM. The 27-year-old should fill a bottom-four role with Chicago.
