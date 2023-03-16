Englund (hamstring) isn't expected to play Thursday against Nashville, per Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Englund is set to miss his fifth consecutive game. He has three assists, 30 PIM and 120 hits in 41 contests this season. He might serve on the third pairing once he's healthy.
