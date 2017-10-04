Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Dealt to Chicago
The Canadiens traded Martinsen to the Blackhawks in exchange for Kyle Baun on Wednesday.
This is purely a swap of organizational depth players, as Martinsen and Baun will likely spend the entirety of the 2017-18 campaign with their new organizations' AHL affiliates.
