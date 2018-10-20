Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Healthy for Saturday's game
Martinsen (back) will play Saturday versus the Blue Jackets, Chris Wescott of the Blackhawks' official site reports.
Martinsen missed four games with a back condition, but he averaged just 6:57 over his only two outings of the season. In that time, he dished out five hits and recorded a minus-1 rating.
