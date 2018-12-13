Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Notches first goal of season
Martinsen scored a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Penguins.
The Blackhawks' fourth line supplied some surprising offense in this one, with Martinsen picking up his first goal of the season in the process. The 28-year-old has never scored more than 11 points in an NHL season, so don't expect a repeat performance any time soon.
