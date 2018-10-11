Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Out versus Wild
Martinsen (back) didn't make the trip to Minnesota for Thursday's matchup, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The fact that Martinsen was able to at least get on the ice back in Chicago could open the door for him to return ahead of Saturday's clash with the Blues. In the winger's stead, Alexandre Fortin figures to make his NHL debut in a third line role.
