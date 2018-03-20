The Blackhawks recalled Martinsen from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.

Anthony Duclair (knee) and Matthew Highmore (undisclosed) aren't expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup with Colorado, so Martinsen will likely round out the Blackhawks' depth up front against the Avalanche. The 27-year-old forward has totaled 12 goals and 26 points in 61 contests with AHL Rockford this campaign.