Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Promoted to big club
The Blackhawks recalled Martinsen from AHL Rockford on Tuesday.
Anthony Duclair (knee) and Matthew Highmore (undisclosed) aren't expected to be available for Tuesday's matchup with Colorado, so Martinsen will likely round out the Blackhawks' depth up front against the Avalanche. The 27-year-old forward has totaled 12 goals and 26 points in 61 contests with AHL Rockford this campaign.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Dealt to Chicago•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Lands on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Inks one-year contract•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Makes Montreal debut Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Traded to Montreal•
-
Avalanche's Andreas Martinsen: Rarely contributing offensively•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...