Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Remains unavailable
Martinsen (back) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, NHL.com's Scott King reports.
Martinsen will miss a fourth consecutive game, and the Blackhawks have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return. Either way, the 28-year-old winger has only notched one goal in 11 NHL appearances over the past two seasons, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Remains sidelined•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Out versus Wild•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Bothered by back injury•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Secures extension•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Shipped back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Promoted to big club•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...