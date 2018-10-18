Martinsen (back) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Coyotes, NHL.com's Scott King reports.

Martinsen will miss a fourth consecutive game, and the Blackhawks have yet to release any information regarding a potential timetable for his return. Either way, the 28-year-old winger has only notched one goal in 11 NHL appearances over the past two seasons, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to track his availability.

