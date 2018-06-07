Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Secures extension
Martinsen inked a one-year contract extension with Chicago on Thursday.
Martinsen was brought in via trade on the eve of the 2017-18 campaign , but saw action in a mere nine outings for the Blackhawks. Instead, the winger spent the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Rockford, for which he notched 12 goals, 16 helpers and 62 PIM. The 27-year-old will likely get a shot at a roster spot during training camp, but there is certainly no guarantee he is on the Opening Night lineup.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Shipped back to minors•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Promoted to big club•
-
Blackhawks' Andreas Martinsen: Dealt to Chicago•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Lands on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Inks one-year contract•
-
Canadiens' Andreas Martinsen: Makes Montreal debut Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...