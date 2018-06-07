Martinsen inked a one-year contract extension with Chicago on Thursday.

Martinsen was brought in via trade on the eve of the 2017-18 campaign , but saw action in a mere nine outings for the Blackhawks. Instead, the winger spent the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Rockford, for which he notched 12 goals, 16 helpers and 62 PIM. The 27-year-old will likely get a shot at a roster spot during training camp, but there is certainly no guarantee he is on the Opening Night lineup.