Martinsen was reassigned to AHL Rockford on Sunday.

The 6-foot-3, 229-pound forward is clearly cut out for a physical, bottom-six role. Martinsen solidified that thinking with a nine-game NHL stint that was highlighted by 35 hits and 17 PIM. The 27-year-old will be eligible for the Calder Cup Playoffs if AHL Rockford makes it.

