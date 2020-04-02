Blackhawks' Andrei Altybarmakyan: Lands entry-level contract

Altybarmakyan penned a two-year, entry-level deal with the Blackhawks on Thursday.

Altybarmakyan spent the 2019-20 campaign with Sochi HC of the KHL, notching six goals and 17 points while racking up 39 PIM in 49 games. The 2017 third-round pick will likely spend the entirety of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors and doesn't have much offensive upside, so there's no reason for him to be on fantasy owners' radars at this point.