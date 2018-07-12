Campbell, Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwistle, Jordan Maletta and a 2019 fifth-round selection were dealt to the Blackhawks on Thursday in exchange for Vinnie Hinostroza, Jordan Oesterle and a 2019 third-round pick.

Campbell spent the majority of his 2017-18 season with AHL Tucson, and he didn't appear in an NHL game despite several call-ups throughout the campaign. The veteran blueliner has never appeared in double-digit NHL contests just once during his career and owns just two points -- both assists -- to his name, making it unlikely Campbell will gain fantasy relevance at any point before he calls it quits.