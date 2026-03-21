Blackhawks' Andrew Mangiapane: May join team during trip
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mangiapane (undisclosed) is expected to miss the start of the Blackhawks' upcoming four-game road trip, which starts Tuesday versus the Islanders, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Mangiapane's timeline suggests he'll miss at least two more games after being ruled out Friday versus the Avalanche. His absence will keep the door open for Sam Lafferty and Landon Slaggert to hold onto fourth-line roles for now.
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