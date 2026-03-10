Mangiapane scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.

Mangiapane picked up his first goal in three games since the Blackhawks acquired him from the Oilers. The 29-year-old winger is occupying a third-line role for now, and he's not getting power-play time yet. He has struggled this season with eight goals, 15 points, 53 shots on net, 56 hits, 38 PIM, 22 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 55 appearances.