Blackhawks' Andrew Mangiapane: Nets first goal with new team
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mangiapane scored a goal in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Mammoth.
Mangiapane picked up his first goal in three games since the Blackhawks acquired him from the Oilers. The 29-year-old winger is occupying a third-line role for now, and he's not getting power-play time yet. He has struggled this season with eight goals, 15 points, 53 shots on net, 56 hits, 38 PIM, 22 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating over 55 appearances.
More News
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Mangiapane: Set to make team debut Friday•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Mangiapane: Working through immigration process•
-
Blackhawks' Andrew Mangiapane: Traded to Chicago•
-
Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Lands on waivers•
-
Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Earns two points in win•
-
Oilers' Andrew Mangiapane: Gets on scoresheet Sunday•