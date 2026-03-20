Mangiapane (undisclosed) won't play Friday versus the Avalanche, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Mangiapane reportedly got banged up in Thursday's game versus the Wild. The 29-year-old will likely give way to Dominic Toninato and Sam Lafferty, with the Blackhawks going back to 12 forwards and six defensemen since Louis Crevier (undisclosed) is also ailing. Mangiapane's injury is considered short-term for now.